Eau Claire woman takes home "Best in Show" at natural bodybuilding competition

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- An Eau Claire woman is a natural bodybuilding champion.
Sharina Sigurdson, an Eau Claire native and North High School graduate, took home the overall Best in Show award at the Wisconsin Warrior natural bodybuilding competition held at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire July 1st.
"Just surreal, shock. Definitely a wave of emotions came over me," Sigurdson said.
She also took first place in the bikini open division and earned her pro card, which means she can now qualify for professional competitions.
"The giant belt speaks for itself," Sigurdson said. "It's definitely a big deal to win the Best in Show and I don't think that's even quite hit me yet either that I stood out that much from any other competitor that walked out on that stage. I'm definitely proud of it but just always craving more."
The Wisconsin Warrior show was Sigurdson's second competition. The Best in Show award is given to only one athlete in the entire competition, including the amateur, professional, men's, and women's divisions.
