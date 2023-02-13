Eau Claire workers testing voting machines ahead of February Primary

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The February primary election is eight days away, so the city of Eau Claire is testing its voting machines.
The process starts with the Eau Claire County Clerk programming all of the machine information.
Then, the equipment is given to various cities and municipalities including Eau Claire. Next, city workers create an edit list, or a sample of results they want to get from the ballots.
They then create an edit deck of ballots. They run the ballots through the machines and check if the results match the edit list.
"For people who might be hesitant to use the machines, the machines are far more accurate than human counters. All the machines are checked beforehand to make sure they work correctly and then their ballots are still stored away. All the information is available after the election," said Eau Claire city clerk Nicholas Koerner.
If a voting machine is okay-to-go, it gets a tamper-evident seal placed on it.
On election day, the chief inspectors at each polling location make sure all the machines and all the seal numbers match, and that the seal hasn't been destroyed.
The city of Eau Claire has 20 polling sites, and each site has two voting devices.
Officials said with a smaller election like this one, it should only take about two days to check the voting machines. The process started Monday.
For bigger elections, it can take up to a week.
Drive-thru voting is open in Eau Claire until Friday, Feb. 17. The primary election is Tuesday, Feb. 21.