Eau Claire's Adams makes professional billiards debut

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Nineteen-year-old Alice Adams is a pool prodigy, and on Wednesday, she made her professional billiards debut.
Adams, an Eau Claire Memorial graduate, is competing in the Women's Professional Billiards Association's Dr. Pool Classic II International Tournament in Rothschild, WI this week. It is her first professional competition.
She lost her opening match Wednesday, but hopes to finish in the top 16.
"I'm stoked," Adams said prior to departing.
Adams started playing pool at the age of 12. The internet helped her learn how to play, but billiards is in her blood.
"I go to a lot of tournaments and I've played in some bigger tournaments," said Melissa Braune, Alice's mother. "I play for fun just for something to get away and do."
"We had a pool table in our garage, so I had a chance to mess around with it," Adams said. "It was different from what everybody else played and I liked that."
From scratch, her family knew she had a gift.
"She won the first tournament I took her to after only playing for a couple weeks," Braune said. "She beat girls that had been playing for years."
Since then, billiards has brought her all over the globe.
"My first nationals was in Las Vegas, two years ago I was in Erie, Pennsylvania, then last October I went to Austria," Adams said.
It's all coming full circle, as she'll call her first professional pockets in Wisconsin where she grew up admiring the best of the best, who now chalk it up right beside her.
"I've watched so much YouTube and I've idolized so many people, so the opportunity to try and become somebody who other people can idolize is awesome," Adams said.
"The different things she can do on the table just make me and a lot of people wonder how she does it," Braune said. "I'm just so proud and I'm just excited to see how she does."
The 9-Ball tournament kicked off Wednesday and runs through Sunday. Alice plays again Thursday at 9:45 a.m. She hopes her success helps grow the game of billiards in the Eau Claire community.
More information on the Dr. Pool Classic II tournament can be found here.