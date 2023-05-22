Eau Claire's Fairfax Pool is opening soon

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can stay afloat this summer at Eau Claire's Fairfax Pool, come the start of June.
The community pool will open up for the summer season on Saturday, June 3. New features at the pool will include a pavilion and remodeled concession stand.
Season passes and day passes are available to purchase online and at Eau Claire's Recreation Administrative Office.
So far, 471 family and individual passes have been sold and will continue to be sold through the end of August.
Pool officials told News 18 why you should come and make a splash at Fairfax pool this summer.
"It's a fun and safe place to be. There are a lot of kids, and many people t interact with. It is just the place to be this summer," said Eau Claire Facility and Recreation Supervisor Christine Mohr.
The pool will stay open through August 25.