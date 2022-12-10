Eau Claire's first-ever flea market hosted by Hmong Mutual Assistance Association

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For the first time ever, anyone in Eau Claire could shop for traditional holiday goods at the Hmong Mutual Assistance Association's (HMAA) first flea market.
Organizers say people are looking for traditional cultural outfits and accessories to prepare for Hmong New Year.
On Saturday, nine vendors showed up to sell various Hmong cultural items, an opportunity to reach out to those who might not know about their businesses.
"There's a lot of local businesses here that customers don't know where to go to find the products, so we thought opening something like this would allow customers in our community to know our local businesses here," said Mao Xiong, program manager at the HMAA.
Event organizers say they want to host the flea market at least twice a year, if not more often. It will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the HMAA Center off of Clairemont Avenue.
The next event from the HMAA is an educational session on healing spiritually on December 22.