Eau Claire's Nestlé facility ramping up baby formula production amid nationwide shortage

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Nestlé facility is significantly increasing their production of baby formula as a shortage continues to impact families across the country.
According to the Wall Street Journal, 40% of the most popular brands have been out of stock since April, leaving empty shelves at some stores and panic among parents and caregivers.
Officials with Nestlé told News 18 that they are doing everything they can to help parents and caregivers get the formula they need.
"We have significantly increased the amount of our infant formula available to consumers by ramping up production and accelerating general product availability to retailers and online, as well as in hospitals for those most vulnerable," said Nestlé external communications director Dana Stambaugh.
Nestlé, which is based in Switzerland, produces Gerber Good Start baby formula.