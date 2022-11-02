Eau Claire's Nestlé Gateway plant bought by Perrigo

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire's Nestlé Gateway Infant Formula Plant near County Highway T is under new ownership.
Perrigo, a global company that sells over the counter health and wellness products, announced Wednesday they bought the plant on November 1. They also bought the rights to the Good Start Infant Formula brand in the U.S. and Canada.
In a press release, Perrigo officials said the purchase is a $170 million "strategic investment" in expanding into the U.S. infant formula market. The press release also said they plan to invest $60 million to "expand Gateway's 29 million pound per year production capacity by 7 million pounds...within 18 months."
The press release quoted Perrigo President and CEO Murray Kessler in saying they are looking forward to a seamless transition.
"The purchase and expansion of Gateway is the first major initiative in our recently announced Supply Chain Reinvention program. It solidifies our long-term manufacturing supply of infant formula in the U.S., increases the availability of lower priced, high-quality infant formula to consumers, and delivers value to Perrigo shareholders."
Officials say the Eau Claire plant employs approximately 140 people, that they "expect to maintain the existing level of employment at the plant."
Perrigo was founded in Michigan and today their corporate headquarters is in Ireland.