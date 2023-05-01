Eau Claire's oldest cemetery could become a historical landmark

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire's oldest cemetery could eventually be named a local historical landmark, and it could even make it onto the national registry.
The Forest Hill Cemetery, which sits in the East Hill neighborhood, has been around since the late 1850's and is the site of more than 12,000 burials.
It's owned by the city, and the Putnam Chapel located on cemetery grounds is already on the local and national Register of Historic Places.
City officials said that makes the cemetery a good contender for landmark status. Plus, its local history runs deep.
"It has some of the earliest founders of the city and different important historical people, so from a cultural sense it makes a lot of sense for a local designation," said Ned Noel, planning manager for the City of Eau Claire.
Noel said the landscape of the cemetery, designed as a part of the Country Cemetery Movement in America, has unique roots to Romanticism. It was designed with the goal of allowing its occupants to rest with nature.
Plan commissioners Robert Gough and Gregory Kocken wrote a book called Rest in Nature: A Guide to Eau Claire's Forest Hill Cemetery and are spearheading the early discussions happening Monday night on whether the cemetery will be submitted to the registries.
If the cemetery does become a part of the historic registries, it would be given extra protections and state oversight.
The book Rest in Nature: A Guide to Eau Claire's Forest Hill Cemetery is available at the Chippewa Valley Museum.