Eau Claire's only independent bookstore, Dotters Books, moving downtown

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Barstow Street is getting a new business: Eau Claire's only independent bookstore is moving downtown.
Dotters Books has been located on Hogeboom Avenue on the east hill since 2018, but this April, owner Margaret Leonard said she's filling a void in the area and bringing her books to Barstow.
She said she sees books as the heart of a town, so she's excited to set up shop in the center of Eau Claire's downtown.
"I moved to the city in 2015 and it was very surprising to me that there was no indie bookstore here. It's a college town, people really love books," Leonard said. "It feels great to be that part of the community for people who are looking for it."
Leonard said the new space, which is on the 300 block of Barstow Street, is still under renovation, but she plans to open sometime in April. In the meantime, Dotters is having a move-out sale and selling all books at 10-percent off before its current location closes on February 16.