Eau Claire's own Sue's Bake Shop has a new owner

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A well-known former bakery in Eau Claire has a new owner.
Ed Holand of Eau Claire bought Sue's Bake Shop on Birch Street last week. The sale included the building, all of the equipment, and Sue's original recipes.
Sue's Bake Shop was formerly owned by Sue Ranney and then by Kerry Bauer.
In March 2022, Bauer posted on social media saying the load of owning the business was "crippling" due to the pandemic, negativity on social media, and high costs of products.
Holand said he is looking for a tenant to occupy the building, and hopes it continues to be bakery. Whether the new tenant wants to use the name or recipes is up to them.
"It's all set up. It's an iconic place," Holand said. "We really don't need any more Starbucks and Caribou Coffee's and the franchises. I really believe in supporting the mom-and-pop businesses. That's what gives us charm."
Holand also said he wants to give the exterior a facelift so that it doesn't look like a gas station anymore. He plans to put a sign out front next week with contact information for interested tenants.