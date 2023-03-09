 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Eau Claire's own Sue's Bake Shop has a new owner

  • Updated
  • 0
Sue's Bake Shop on Birch St.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A well-known former bakery in Eau Claire has a new owner.

Ed Holand of Eau Claire bought Sue's Bake Shop on Birch Street last week. The sale included the building, all of the equipment, and Sue's original recipes.

Sue's Bake Shop was formerly owned by Sue Ranney and then by Kerry Bauer.

In March 2022, Bauer posted on social media saying the load of owning the business was "crippling" due to the pandemic, negativity on social media, and high costs of products.

Related Article: You Ask, We Answer: Will Sue's Bake Shop reopen?

Holand said he is looking for a tenant to occupy the building, and hopes it continues to be bakery. Whether the new tenant wants to use the name or recipes is up to them.

"It's all set up.  It's an iconic place," Holand said. "We really don't need any more Starbucks and Caribou Coffee's and the franchises. I really believe in supporting the mom-and-pop businesses. That's what gives us charm."

Holand also said he wants to give the exterior a facelift so that it doesn't look like a gas station anymore. He plans to put a sign out front next week with contact information for interested tenants.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you