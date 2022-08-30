Eau Claire's S-Bridge getting national attention

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The S-Bridge in Eau Claire is officially a national landmark. That is, it's made the National Register of Historic Places.
It's the pedestrian bridge known for its unique "s" shape crossing the Eau Claire River by Banbury Place.
Ned Noel with Eau Claire's Landmark Commission said this type of bridge is rare, and after receiving local and state recognition with the help of UW-Eau Claire history students, he's happy the National Parks Service has added it to the National Register.
"The National Register designation is an honorary designation that promotes buildings or structural, cultural resources that a community has," Noel said. "So it's something that is very special to Eau Claire, something that is one-of-a-kind type structure. As far as we know it's the only 's' bridge, the shape that meanders back-and-forth across the river from the north bank to the south bank, the only type of bridge like this in Wisconsin."
He said the bridge was built with steel and iron in 1910 by the Soo Line Railroad to help trains smoothly navigate the turns across the river. In 2002, it was designated as a pedestrian bridge, and the city has maintained it ever since.