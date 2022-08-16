Eau Claire's Sculpture Tour now the largest in nation

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Visit Eau Claire set a goal and they announced Tuesday that they achieved it. Sculpture Tour Eau Claire is now the largest sculpture tour in the nation.
In January Sculpture Tour officials told News 18 they wanted to make Eau Claire's the biggest. Back then, we were the second largest following Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Officials say the artwork displayed this year is valued at over half a million dollars, and some of it as available for purchase. 25 percent of the commission goes toward Sculpture Tour to help continue the program. The rest goes to the artist.
Much of the artwork can be found along Barstow Street, Water Street, Phoenix Park, and Mayo Clinic on Whipple Street.