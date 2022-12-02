"Eau Snow" mobile pass is rewarding people who get active this winter

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- If you feel cooped up during the winter months, you can now win prizes by getting out and enjoying the season in the Chippewa Valley.
Visit Eau Claire is launching the Eau Snow winter pass, a free mobile pass that lets people earn rewards for visiting different winter recreation sites around Eau Claire and Altoona.
People can download the pass and then check in when they visit the featured locations to earn points. Points can be redeemed for prizes. People with eight check ins will be entered into a grand prize sweepstakes to win a Rumpl Blanket, 2 Yetis, and a pair of snow tubes.
Luke Alex, public relations manager with Visit Eau Claire, said it is important to stay active and get outside during the long winters.
"A lot of people tend to coop up in the winter and we just want to promote getting people outside, getting them into the community to experience all that it has to offer," Alex said. "It's a great way to stay active and battle seasonal depression which is kind of common during this time."
Alex said the Eau Snow pass has sites for snowshoeing, sledding, skiing, and just about any other winter activity.
