"Eau So Fun" party series takes toddlers out-of-this-world

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some Chippewa Valley toddlers were taken on an out-of-this-world experience on Saturday.
Eau So Fun Parties held the first party of four in their Winter Wonderland Experience. On Saturday, the theme was outer space. Children were able to find moon rocks and help regular stars become shooting stars. The activities for the Winter Wonderland Experiences are directed for children around six years old, and the party themes will change each week.
"This week we're doing outer space, next week we'll do a super hero, the week after that we're doing a candy land theme, and then we're doing a pirate theme for the last week of January," said Angie Underwood, owner of Eau So Fun Parties.
Eau So Fun usually does private children's parties for people who reserve the space, but Underwood said these events are designed to bring them into the public. She added that they wanted to provide a fun indoor event for families to come to in the wintertime.