ECASD 5th graders participate in fun-filled track and field meet at Memorial High School

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Hundreds of local 5th graders had their shot at track and field stardom at a meet held just for them at Memorial High School.
The ECASD 5th grade track meet is an annual event which has not been held the past two years due to the pandemic. To take full advantage of the upgraded facilities at Memorial High School, the track meet was held at the Ulrich Track the morning of May 23.
More than 600 5th graders from 14 elementary schools were able to experience the upgraded Ulrich Track and Field facilities at Memorial High School. Students participated in races, jumping events, throwing events, basketball dribbling, jump-roping and more.
The day's events culminated in a tug of war tournament that had everyone cheering and showing school pride.
Overall, a lot of great effort was given, scores of ribbons were earned and tons of school spirit and sportsmanship was displayed.