ECASD addresses Texas shooting; counselors available for students

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Counselors and Student Services staff are on-hand at all schools in the Eau Claire Area School District to help students cope with the Texas school shooting.
Here is the text of the full email:
Dear Eau Claire Area School District Families and Staff:
We reach out this morning to briefly address the tragedy that occurred in Uvalde, TX, yesterday. Our hearts go out to those affected by this senseless act of violence.
Please know that the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. Schools should and must be a place where students feel completely safe and secure. To that end, we have safety systems in place in all our school buildings including secure entrances at every school, frequent safety drills each school year and strong partnerships with the Eau Claire Police Department and Eau Claire Fire and Rescue. These organizations work with students each year to share safety information and to build relationships with our school staff and our students.
Our counselors and other Student Services staff are available at each of our schools to help our students who may need extra support now or at any time. The US Department of Health and Human Services also provides additional resources at https://www.acf.hhs.gov/resources-help-children-cope-tragedy.
Please join us in keeping the students, staff, and families of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District in our thoughts at this time.
Sincerely,
Michael Johnson
Superintendent