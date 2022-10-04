ECASD answers questions on proposed referendum seen on November ballots

(WQOW) - Voters across the Chippewa Valley will see a question on the ballot come November proposing a referendum for the Eau Claire Area School District.
ECASD came on Daybreak Tuesday morning to answer questions about the proposed capital referendum and what it would mean for the wallets of taxpayers in the area.
This is what the question will be phrased on the ballot:
Shall the Eau Claire Area School District, Eau Claire, Chippewa, and Dunn Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $98,600,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: construction of additions and renovations at Memorial and North High, South Middle and Putnam Heights Elementary Schools; capital maintenance, building infrastructure, and site and extra-curricular facility improvements at Locust Lane, Manz, Meadowview, Northwoods, Putnam Heights, Sam Davey and Sherman Elementary, Northstar and South Middle, and Memorial and North High Schools; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?
According to the ECASD the money in this capital referendum will help address the aging infrastructure at multiple schools and address the capacity concerns and issues at South Middle School and North High School.
The school district used an outside provider to look at the breakdown of what this means for taxpayers. According to financial advisors at Robert W. Baird this is what it would look like if it were approved:
$100,000 home value = $40 per year ($3.33 per month)
$200,000 home value = $80 per year ($6.67 per month)
$300,000 home value = $120 per year ($10 per month)
More details from the ECASD can be found here.
The ECASD will be having community information sessions on Thurs., Oct. 6 at South Middle School, Thurs., Oct. 11 at North High School, and Thurs., Oct. 20 at Memorial High School. All sessions will start at 6:30 p.m.