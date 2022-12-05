ECASD changes course, says they will continue to offer Hmong, Japanese languages

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Officials with the Eau Claire Area School District said Monday they no longer intend to make changes two of their language course options.
In November, News 18 reported that the school district planned to stop offering the Hmong One language course, instead combining it into a year-long Hmong History and Cultures course.
The district also told News 18 they would no longer offer the first level of Japanese next school year, and planned to discontinue the language all together by the 2024-2025 school year.
On Monday, the following statement was sent to News 18 about their new decision:
"After receiving considerable feedback in recent weeks from community members, families, students, Board members, and other stakeholders, District Administration has changed the operational decision on World Language. This operational change was also determined after significant collaboration between District and School Administration.
The ECASD will continue to offer six language options at the high school level and will NOT narrow language options to four starting in 2023-24, as previously stated. Hmong and Japanese will NOT be discontinued."
The former move to change these language courses had been met with criticism. At the school board meeting on November 28, people spoke against the decision, saying the languages are important to society, and they offer a window into the world for Eau Claire students.
Superintendent Mike Johnson told News 18 the decision to change/discontinue the language offerings came after a review of the world language program last spring, as well as after surveying 1,700 families and 1,500 students.
ECASD also offers French, Spanish, German and American Sign Language.