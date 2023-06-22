ECASD considers changes to grade reporting

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Changes could be coming to how the Eau Claire Area School District reports grading. On Monday, June 19, a survey was sent to parents about how they feel Eau Claire schools share grades.
This data — along with input from teachers — could change how Eau Claire schools report grades. According to Mandy Van Vleet, the executive director of teaching and learning, over the next couple of months, groups of teachers, parents and administrators will be meeting to discuss what changes could be made to how the ECASD currently shares grades.
"How then do we report that?" Van Vleet said. "Not only for us as a school system, but for our students to understand how they're performing in the class, and then families, how they receive that information and then when we think about post-secondary, how grades are then communicated to higher education institutes."
Currently, elementary schools use a standards-based system of grading that communicates four levels of proficiency from one to four. Middle and high schoolers use a letter system of grading from "A" to "F." The goal of this project is to improve and develop methods that standardize grading practices, as well as reporting for each level of education in the district.
However, if recommendations are made later this summer, it will not impact the 2023-2024 school year. Van Vleet says the responses received so far have been helpful and encourages all parents to participate to help the ECASD consider new approaches to grade reporting.