 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

ECASD considers changes to grade reporting

  • Updated
  • 0
ECASD
Elliot Adams

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Changes could be coming to how the Eau Claire Area School District reports grading. On Monday, June 19, a survey was sent to parents about how they feel Eau Claire schools share grades.

This data — along with input from teachers — could change how Eau Claire schools report grades. According to Mandy Van Vleet, the executive director of teaching and learning, over the next couple of months, groups of teachers, parents and administrators will be meeting to discuss what changes could be made to how the ECASD currently shares grades.

"How then do we report that?" Van Vleet said. "Not only for us as a school system, but for our students to understand how they're performing in the class, and then families, how they receive that information and then when we think about post-secondary, how grades are then communicated to higher education institutes."

Currently, elementary schools use a standards-based system of grading that communicates four levels of proficiency from one to four. Middle and high schoolers use a letter system of grading from "A" to "F." The goal of this project is to improve and develop methods that standardize grading practices, as well as reporting for each level of education in the district.

However, if recommendations are made later this summer, it will not impact the 2023-2024 school year. Van Vleet says the responses received so far have been helpful and encourages all parents to participate to help the ECASD consider new approaches to grade reporting.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you