ECASD kicks off 'Adopt a Backpack' school supply drive

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Area School District is starting to collect donations for their 'Adopt a Backpack' drive.
The drive allows the district to get needed school supplies to students.
Here is how it works: go to the administrative building on Main Street and pick up a backpack. Then, decide what grade you want to create a backpack for. The next step is filling the backpack with items from the school district supply list and completing the adoption tag that is attached to the backpack. When that's all done you return the filled bag to the administrative building.
The drive kicked off earlier this week and goes until August 29, though officials said that is not a hard deadline and donations of school supplies are accepted throughout the school year.
If you have any questions about the drive, you can contact the Dani Graham at dgraham@ecasd.us or (715) 852-3044