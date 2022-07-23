ECASD looking to hire several new head and assistant coaches

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Coaches are in high demand in the Eau Claire Area School District. According to the district’s website they are looking to hire 21 new coaches.
Positions include both part-time and full-time, with 11 head jobs up for grabs. The rest of the postings are for assistants.
Both North High School and Memorial High School saw its head baseball coaches decide to turn in their whistle and clipboard after this last season, and North’s head basketball coach also moved on -- adding to the demand.
North’s Athletic Director Mike Pernsteiner said when it comes to filling these vacancies, while it matters how candidates handle the X's and O’s, it’s even more important how they connect with the Sally’s and Joe’s.
"They should be the expert in their field, as an athletic director it's hard to be an expert in all of them," Pernsteiner said. "You want them to be strong there, but connection with kids and their ability to build an entire program, not just coach on Friday night or whatever, but it's their ability to look at the younger levels and build a strong program for the future and have some longevity and continuity."
Pernsteiner went on to explain how the salary for each position is determined by the school district, with the more demanding or stressful positions ranking higher in pay. He also added that most coaches either teach or have another job to supplement their income.
