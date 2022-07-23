ECASD looking to hire several new head and assistant coaches

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA FARIBAULT FREEBORN IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, RED WING, AND RIVER FALLS.