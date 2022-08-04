ECCHA waives adoption fees for some animals this month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This month, certain animals at the Eau Claire County Humane Association can go home with you for free.
All month long the shelter is waiving adoption fees for animals that have been at the shelter longer than 60 days, or is more than six years old. It's part of a nationwide movement called "clear the shelters."
They posted on Facebook Wednesday that they currently have more than 140 animals waiting to find their forever home.
The shelter also posted to say they will be closed on Sundays this month because of staffing shortages. If you want to see one of the pets they have for adoption, you'll have to go on Thursdays or Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m., or make an appointment 7 days a week.
If you're interested in volunteering with the shelter, you can contact them at volunteer@eccha.org