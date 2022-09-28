ECCT Bringing Books to Life This Fall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Children's Theatre is bringing books to life at The Oxford this fall.
"Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!" is a new musical based on the #1 New York Times best-selling books by Mo Willems. This show is sure to get everyone's wings flapping! Rated G for all audiences.
Showtimes:
Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30pm
Saturdays, Oct.1 and 8 at 11am and 1:30pm
Sundays, Oct. 2 and 9 at 1:30pm
"The Hobbit" is a tale of great adventure based on the classic novel by J.R.R. Tolkien. Rated PG.
Showtimes:
Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1:30pm
Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1:30pm
Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30pm
Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1:30pm
Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1:30pm
Tickets:
$18 Adults/Seniors
$12 Youth/Students
For more information, visit ecct.org.