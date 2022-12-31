ECFD sees uptick in carbon monoxide incidents

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As the weather gets colder, the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning heats up.
This year, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to 70 calls about carbon monoxide alarms going off, up from 41 calls last year.
Carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas that comes from anything that burns fuel, such as an engine or a generator. Some of the symptoms of exposure include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, confusion, and headaches, which could lead to unconsciousness or death.
"Some of the best ways that we can prevent carbon monoxide poisoning is not running vehicles or generators or other equipment in or near buildings," said Allyn Bertrang with the Eau Claire Fire Department.
Other recommendations include moving your car from the garage to the end of your driveway when you turn it on to warm up so the gas does not end up in your home.
It is also recommended for people to have a caron monoxide detector on each floor of their house, much like smoke detectors.