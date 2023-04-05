ECPD completes administrative review into officer involved shooting on Declaration Drive

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department has finished its administrative review of the September officer involved shooting, saying the officer's actions were compliant with department policy.
The incident happened on Declaration Drive on September 4. Officers went to the home after a caller said Clayton Livingston had pointed a firearm at his neighbor's house.
When confronted by police, Livingston pointed his gun at the officers, according to a report from Eau Claire District Attorney's Office. Eau Claire Police Officers Sam Sperry and Tre Johnson said they feared for their lives and fired their guns to stop the threat. Livingston was struck multiple times and was taken to a local hospital.
Livingston survived and has since been charged with two counts of second degree reckless endangering safety and operating a firearm while intoxicated.
In December, the Eau Claire County DA's Office announced they had reviewed the incident, and concluded the officer's actions were "justified as reasonable acts of self-defense and defense of others."
On Wednesday, the Eau Claire Police Department said they finished their own internal review of the incident. They found the officer's actions were "appropriate, necessary, and compliant with Eau Claire Police Department policy."
"At the risk of life and livelihood, Eau Claire Police Officers accept the responsibility to protect others. We take these obligations seriously and understand the important responsibility we have to earn the trust of the community by addressing difficult situations with professionalism, compassion and transparency," Eau Claire Police Cheif Matt Rokus said in the press release.
You can read the entire administrative review below, as well as watch the video of the incident provided by the Eau Claire Police Department.