ECPD hosts annual National Night Out Tuesday

  Updated
  • 0
Jeremy Landgrebe

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -  On Tuesday night, the Eau Claire Police Department will connect with kids and families for National Night Out. 

At 5:30 PM, you can bring your kids to the Oak Pavilion in Carson Park where there will be food, face paintings, carnival games, and the opportunity to explore emergency vehicles.

Joshua Miller, the public information officer for ECPD, told us the main goal for National Night Out is for the people of Eau Claire and the police department to come together and celebrate the community.

“Over the last couple of years it's been tougher with COVID. Now we’re hopefully coming out of that. There’s a reason we work in this community and serve as police officers. We care about the people that are here. So any chance that we get to meet with them in a more fun and casual environment, we just love those opportunities."

National Night Out is free and goes until 8:30 PM.

