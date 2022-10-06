ECPD hosts "Day of Remembrance" ceremony for Officer Bolton

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Although it's been decades since the death of Officer Robert Bolton, he won't soon be forgotten. On Thursday he was recognized with a remembrance ceremony in Eau Claire.
"These were his last words to me. 'Honey, don't worry about me. Me and God, we're just like this,'" said Lynn BeBeau, Robert Bolton's widow.
The Eau Claire Police Department, family, and friends gathered at Grace Lutheran Church to honor the life of Robert Bolton.
He died on this day in 1982 while responding to a domestic violence call.
Chief Matt Rokus and several officers spoke on Thursday, as well as his widow.
News 18 spoke with his brother Rick Bolton, and he said Bob had a fun personality, loved the outdoors, and was quite the prankster.
"You always live with a death in the family and a tragedy. I'm very proud of Bob and the sacrifice he made for his community. And I'm very impressed that the Eau Claire Police Department and the community remember him after all these years," Rick said.
After the ceremony, current officers gave retired officers and the family an opportunity to tour the police station.