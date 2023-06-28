ECPD K9 finds missing kids in just a minute

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Area siblings are back at home with the help of a police K9.
The Eau Claire Police Department posted the video to Twitter Wednesday of K9 Bolt tracking down the siblings in less than a minute. The post said the kids had walked away from home and couldn't be found.
"It is awesome to watch the hard work and training the Officer Briski and Bolt put in every day lead to a quick and safe resolution for this case," ECPD said.
On 06/27 officers responded to a call of a pair of siblings who had walked away from home and couldn't be found. K-9 Officer Bolt was brought in to assist with the search. He got on the track and found the children in just over a minute! Great job Bolt!🐕🦺 pic.twitter.com/5H3Pdf5lIO— Eau Claire Police (@EauClairePD) June 28, 2023