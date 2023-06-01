ECPD: Minnesota marijuana legalization changes nothing here

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Minnesota legalized recreational marijuana use, which will begin in August. While Wisconsin's neighbor across the St. Croix River can soon use marijuana, it is still illegal here.
The Eau Claire Police Department warns Wisconsinites to be aware of the law — just because Illinois and Minnesota allow the sale and consumption of marijuana — it doesn't mean people can buy it there and bring it to Wisconsin.
"Despite it being legal in Minnesota, possessing it here in Wisconsin is what's against the law," said Ben Hundt, public information officer for the ECPD. "So if you purchase it somewhere else, it's the possession here in Wisconsin that makes it illegal so you can't bring it here."
In Eau Claire, possession of marijuana is against City Ordinance 9.37. However, in 2018, the punishment for first time users was reduced to a $1 fine and citation for possession under 25 grams.
For larger amounts and subsequent offenses though, it could lead to a felony arrest and even jail time.