ECPD seek suspect after downtown signs vandalized

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Red paint has made an appearance on an array of spots downtown, and as of right now, Eau Claire Police do not have a suspect.
Along the Chippewa River, someone painted the letters "MAVA" three times on the Anishinabe Akhi historical marker. "MAVA" was written in other spots as well. Farther along the trail near Mayo Clinic someone wrote "6+4=10" on a brick wall.
Officials with ECPD said the vandalism was first reported on August 29. They said the paint was found on various signs and public restrooms throughout the downtown area. Officials added they are unsure what "MAVA" means.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact ECPD at (715) 839-4972