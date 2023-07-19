Electric scooters available for rent in downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can now rent electric scooters in downtown Eau Claire.
They recently started offering electric bike rentals, and now The Local Store has ready-to-rent E-Scooters.
There are 16 scooters offered at the store. All renters must be 18 years or older, or 13 and be with a parent or guardian. Helmets are required and provided for all renters.
The scooters can be rented for two to four hours.. and top out at 18 miles per hour.
You can book renting times online, and they also accept walk ins.
Managing director Lindsey Quinnies said the scooters are good for shorter rides compared to the electric bikes they offer.
"The scooters are a great way to go kind of from A to B. The bikes are good for the trails and kind of going out away from the city," she said. "They're great through the city as well. But the scooters are a little bit easier way and quicker way to get through downtown. If you want to stop for drinks things like that."
Electric scooters can be rented between the hours of 9:00-9:00 Monday through Saturday, and 9:00-6:00 on Sundays.
Cost ranges between $28 to $48.
For more information on how to rent, click here.