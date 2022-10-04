Electric scooters to be available for rent starting this weekend in Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Electric scooters are coming to Altoona and can be rented starting this weekend.
The scooters can be rented starting Saturday in River Prairie Park after the Altoona City Council approved the contract with Robyn Scooters in August.
Residents can pay for the scooters through the Robyn Scooters app and drop them off at several designated parking zones in Eau Claire and Altoona. Carolyn Miller, owner of Robyn Scooters and an Eau Claire resident, said the scooters can be a big help to businesses and walkers.
"Eau Claire has a really high walkability score, Altoona has a very high walkability score, and we're luckily very connected with a great trail system," Miller said. "People don't have to worry about taking their cars from one side of Altoona to say downtown Water Street."
Miller also said she hopes to expand the program with more parking locations in Eau Claire and on UW-Eau Claire’s campus.
The scooters cost 15 cents a minute, or $9 an hour, to rent.