Elementary students learn about emergency management services and water safety

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - To help them help themselves, a local fire department gave elementary students a lesson in water safety and emergency services.
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue visited 4th and 5th graders at Roosevelt Elementary for this year's Spring Prevention Program.
Jason Knect, a fire inspector with the Eau Claire Fire Department, said the main focus for this year was fire and EMS information, and water safety. He said that it's the perfect age to start teaching them about what do in a dangerous situation.
"At this age, they're starting to do a lot more things on their own," said Knect. "Sometimes they are allowed to go do something without supervision. And that's why we try to reach them now so that they think about this and make those good choices over time."
Fourth graders were taught what to do if you need to call 911 and how emergency management services can help you. For the 5th graders, they learned about water safety because May is national water safety awareness month.
News 18 asked 5th graders at the event what they learned:
"Life jackets are like really important and they keep us safe while we are in the water," said Cordero Bradley.
"We should be more careful with lakes and rivers than swimming pools that have more public access," said Brooklynn Woods.
"You should always have a buddy because if something happens they're there and they can like either help you or you can go get help," said Kali Wieczorek.
"I feel like I would be swimming kind of more often this summer and it's kind of nice to know that like what I should be doing at the time and like what I need," said Kennedy Swentik.
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue said in the fall, they will revisit area schools to teach about fire prevention.