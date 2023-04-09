Emily Berge shares goals for Eau Claire as new city council president

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Eau Claire City Council will have a new president after Emily Berge was elected to the position on April 4.
Berge has served on the city council since 2018, representing District 1. Now she has been elected to be Eau Claire's next city council president.
She ran unopposed after current president Terry Weld decided not to run for reelection. Berge will step into the role on April 18.
Berge said she wants to see the council focus on providing more housing options and increasing the revenue Eau Claire receives from the state to lower property taxes in the city.
"In 1995, 35% of our budget came from shared revenue, in 2023 only 9.4% came from shared revenue," Berge said. "So that means that shrunk so we've had to make that up somehow and the only way we can make that up is property taxes, but that's not fair to our property owners to keep raising taxes."
Berge also said she wants to make it easier for community members to get involved in the city.
"Making sure that everyone just feels engaged in the city, that's a personal goal of mine," she said. "I want people to think it's easy to get involved and for their voices to be heard."
When Berge starts her term as president, that will leave her District 1 seat vacant. There will be a meeting on Monday, April 10 and a likely vote on Tuesday, April 11 for how that seat will be filled.