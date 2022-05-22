Empower Eau Claire grant winners announced

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Five projects are getting funding thanks to Empower Eau Claire, a participatory budgeting program.
The winners are Pour and Play Playground Foundation and Wheel Chair Accessible Equipment at Boyd Park ($55,200), Feed My People: Hunger Action-Emergency Response Center Equipment ($50,000), LED Lighting at Phoenix Park and Farmer's Market Pavilion ($126,615), Sojourner House Solar Array ($30,930), and Invasive Species Management ($41,400).
To see a description of each project proposed click here.
Eau Claire residents in 6th grade and older had the chance to vote on what community project's they wanted to see $300,000 go toward.
City officials said almost 100 project ideas were submitted, and then were vetted down to 14. Voters could then chose their top five favorite proposals.
All in all, 1,810 votes were cast. The City Council will vote on a resolution for the funding on Tuesday.