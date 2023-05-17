Empty Bowls fundraiser for Feed My People

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Feed My People, a local nonprofit, holds its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser from 11 a.m. till 7 p.m. on May 18 at their food bank.
The event, called Empty Bowls, will bring community members together to enjoy 5 food trucks, a silent auction and a tour of the food bank itself. Most important though, are the bowls.
According to Susie Haugley, the communications manager, hundreds of handmade bowls will be available for purchase that have been donated by artists, students in area schools and charitable community members. Visitors will be able to purchase a ticket to take home a bowl of their choice as well as receive food from any of the food trucks.
"Everyone who purchases a ticket and takes home a bowl, that's really representative of the impact that you're making," Haugley said. "No donation is too small, no action is too small, I mean everything we do here collectively is going to make a big difference."
According to Feed My People, every dollar received goes towards reaching its ultimate goal of ending hunger in West Central Wisconsin.