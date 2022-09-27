Erickson wins singles title at BRC championship

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Ava Erickson can cross one of her season goals off her list.
Eau Claire Memorial High School's top singles tennis player won the #1 singles flight at the Big Rivers Conference tennis championship Tuesday at Memorial High School.
After beating Chippewa Falls High School's Anna Ebner in the quarterfinals in straight sets, Erickson beat Eau Claire North High School's Miah Nelson 6-0, 6-1 to reach the finals.
Facing Hudson High School's Lily Holmberg in the championship, Erickson won 6-1, 6-1.
"Feel like I've been working really hard to achieve my goal, because that was my goal at the beginning of the season," Erickson said about winning the conference title. "Feels good to have the title now."
Full results were not available as of Tuesday night.
Hudson won titles in flight 2 singles (Grace Diedrich), flight 4 singles (Cally Burgraff) and flight 1 doubles (Grace Lewin and Grace Hanson).
This story will be updated.
Altoona repeats as Middle Border Conference champions
The Altoona Railroaders girls tennis team repeated as Middle Border Conference champions Tuesday in Baldwin.
Altoona scored 26 points to edge Osceola High School by four. Ellsworth High School was third (19), followed by Amery High School (16), Baldwin-Woodville High School (15), Mondovi High School (6), Bloomer High School (5.5), and Unity High School (1.5).
Altoona took home titles in all three doubles flights and three of the four singles flights. Mondovi's Caitlyn Stadter won the flight 1 singles title.
A full list of flight winners is below:
Flight 1 singles - Caitlyn Stadter (Mondovi)
Flight 2 singles - Ava Bremer (Altoona)
Flight 3 singles - Xeng Her (Altoona)
Flight 4 singles - Kenzie Schroder (Altoona)
Flight 1 doubles - Isabella Bauer and Josie Rondestvedt (Altoona)
Flight 2 doubles - Katelyn Beltz and Sophie Bach (Altoona)
Flight 3 doubles - Ryanna Hessenlink and Keyliana Desantis (Altoona)
Regis beats Newman 6-1
The Eau Claire Regis/McDonell Central Saints girls tennis team defeated Newman Catholic 6-1 on Tuesday.
With the win, the Saints improve to 18-7 on the season.