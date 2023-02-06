Even warmer weather arrives after this evening's round of rain and/or snow exits the Chippewa Valley

It was a cold morning with lows near or slightly below Eau Claire's average low of 6°. Eau Claire was 4 this morning, but areas north and east were closer to zero with Black River Falls bottoming out at -1.
After that cold start, we sure warmed up quickly! Highs reached the mid to upper 30s with Black River Falls even climbing into the low 40s after beginning the day just below zero. Temps remain near or above freezing this evening, which is playing a big factor in what types of precipitation are falling as a low pressure system is moving through.
Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley just got a quick burst of light snow or graupel this afternoon that didn't add up before getting into a pocket of drier air. Spots to the north and northeast are mainly seeing light to moderate snow, but more moisture is moving in from the west.
That will move in and become widespread this evening between 6 and 10 pm before exiting to the east completely after midnight. Areas near and south of highway 29 should see mostly rain with possibly some snowflakes mixing in, but no accumulation is expected. Areas closer to and definitely north of highway 64 will see more snow mixing in to perhaps all snow.
A trace to an inch is possible north of highway 64 with the best chance of closer to an inch north of highway 8. Clouds continue tomorrow morning with some flurries possible, but the sky will clear by late afternoon.
Morning lows will be a few degrees below freezing tomorrow, so watch out for rain to freeze in areas that it ponds up especially if storm drains and ditches are blocked by snow drifts. Temps won't be as warm due to the northwest breeze, but highs will still likely be near or slightly above freezing.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs near and possibly even above 40 and Thursday will be a bit cooler as clouds increase ahead of another system arrives late Thursday night that brings just a slight chance for snow or mix. Temps will cool a bit Friday into Saturday morning but should warm right up again to the mid/upper 30s and possibly near 40 again next week.