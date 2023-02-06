 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...QUICK BURST OF MODERATE SNOW LATER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING
ALONG AND NORTH OF I-94 IN EASTERN MN AND WESTERN WI TO IMPACT THE
EVENING COMMUTE...

A quick burst of heavy snow will develop this afternoon, and
reduce visibility less than a mile at times. A slushy 1 to 3
inches of snow are possible, with the highest amounts along the
St Croix River Valley. In addition, a wintry mix with some
freezing rain is possible at times, but little if any ice
accumulation is expected. Please plan on extra travel time for the
Monday evening commute.

Even warmer weather arrives after this evening's round of rain and/or snow exits the Chippewa Valley

It was a cold morning with lows near or slightly below Eau Claire's average low of 6°. Eau Claire was 4 this morning, but areas north and east were closer to zero with Black River Falls bottoming out at -1.

DMA - TO - Highs Today.png

After that cold start, we sure warmed up quickly! Highs reached the mid to upper 30s with Black River Falls even climbing into the low 40s after beginning the day just below zero. Temps remain near or above freezing this evening, which is playing a big factor in what types of precipitation are falling as a low pressure system is moving through.

Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley just got a quick burst of light snow or graupel this afternoon that didn't add up before getting into a pocket of drier air. Spots to the north and northeast are mainly seeing light to moderate snow, but more moisture is moving in from the west.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

That will move in and become widespread this evening between 6 and 10 pm before exiting to the east completely after midnight. Areas near and south of highway 29 should see mostly rain with possibly some snowflakes mixing in, but no accumulation is expected. Areas closer to and definitely north of highway 64 will see more snow mixing in to perhaps all snow.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

A trace to an inch is possible north of highway 64 with the best chance of closer to an inch north of highway 8. Clouds continue tomorrow morning with some flurries possible, but the sky will clear by late afternoon.

Morning lows will be a few degrees below freezing tomorrow, so watch out for rain to freeze in areas that it ponds up especially if storm drains and ditches are blocked by snow drifts. Temps won't be as warm due to the northwest breeze, but highs will still likely be near or slightly above freezing.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs near and possibly even above 40 and Thursday will be a bit cooler as clouds increase ahead of another system arrives late Thursday night that brings just a slight chance for snow or mix. Temps will cool a bit Friday into Saturday morning but should warm right up again to the mid/upper 30s and possibly near 40 again next week. 

7 Day Evening.png

