Evers and Rodriguez visit Eau Claire, speak out on 2020 election, abortion

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With the partisan primary elections in the rearview, Governor Evers and his new running mate Sara Rodriguez wasted no time hitting the campaign trail, making a stop in Eau Claire on Thursday.
Evers and Rodriguez were joined at the local union building on Birch Street by local representative Jodi Emerson, candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, Brad Pfaff and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. After speeches by Pfaff and Kaul, Rodriguez took the podium and spoke a number of issues, including the economy, gun reform and fighting to secure access to abortion in Wisconsin.
"As a nurse and as a mother, I can tell you that these are real people's lives that we are talking about," Rodriguez said to the crowd of just over a hundred. "I want to be clear. Abortion care is health care."
The Democratic incumbent, Governor Evers spoke last, and did not mince words about his opponent, Tim Michels, the candidate conservative voters chose to run against him this fall.
"My opponent is still trying to figure out the last election. He isn't sure Donald Trump didn't win the las election," Evers said. "Well, Tim Michels, he did not win. He did not win. Joe Biden won. Let's get that right."
Evers also spoke about several other issues like fixing Wisconsin roads, increasing access to broadband internet in the state, education and healthcare. He wrapped up his speech with several jabs at his opponent, including a joke questioning where Michels is from.
Michels was the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate in the primary race, helping him to win the nomination over former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch.