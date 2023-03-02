Evers visits Eau Claire, talks about capital budget benefiting university

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers visited UW-Claire Thursday to promote his proposed 2023-2025 capital budget plan.
Evers toured the Phillips Science Hall and listened to research done by faculty and students. He also looked at the construction site of the new science and health sciences building that's set to replace Phillips Hall.
On Tuesday he announced a proposal for roughly $1.8 billion for capital improvement projects throughout the UW System. That includes $231 million to complete the new UWEC science building and demolish the old one.
Evers said investing in a new science building will help prepare students to join the state's workforce.
"You think about the workforce for today really important with all the research and effort going on with this building in collaboration they're also creating the workforce for tomorrow too," he said.
University officials say construction for the new science building is scheduled to begin spring 2024 and they plan to open the building and hold classes there in the fall of 2026.