"Every single culture is really good": Manz Elementary School celebrates Multicultural Night

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - At Tuesday's Multicultural Night at Manz Elementary School, hundreds of students and family members toured booths highlighting cultures from all around the world, courtesy of their classmates.
Lizzie Castro, a bilingual education assistant at Manz Elementary, said it's historically been one of the school's most popular events.
"[The students] love it. They're so excited," Castro said. " The whole week up to it they're just like, 'I can't wait, is it Tuesday yet?'"
This was the first Multicultural Night since the pandemic, and Castro said they had a higher turnout than expected.
Many students said they loved experiencing their classmate's different cultures and trying new things. Visitors could see and feel clothing and fabrics from around the world, try different homemade foods, and watch presentations.
"Every single culture is really good," said Maximilion Colon, whose class built a replica Eiffel Tower out of milk cartons to represent France. "I'm excited for Multicultural Night next year."