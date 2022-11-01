Exchange candy for cash and help those in need at local dentistry

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- If you have too much candy lying around the house and you don't know what to do with it, a local dentistry will buy it back.
From Nov. 1 through Nov. 8, Oakwood Hills Family Dental in Eau Claire is buying back unwanted Halloween candy to donate to Chippewa Valley Street Ministry. Kids can exchange up to five pounds of candy for $1 per pound and be entered to win a gift card from Ramone's Ice Cream, Micon Cinema, or Reboot Social.
Dr. Courtney Reich, a dentist at Oakwood Hills, said this is a great way to help the community while also looking out for kids' health.
"The partnership between Chippewa Valley Street Ministry and the candy that's brought into this office is great because it's giving those who don't have the option to get a treat or candy, all while getting it out of homes that maybe have a little bit too much, and parents would prefer kids to not eat as much candy as they were able to get trick or treating," Reich said.
In addition to collecting candy, Oakwood Hills is also accepting donations of blankets, backpacks, winter coats, and other cold weather apparel to be donated to Chippewa Valley Street Ministry. The programs run through Nov. 8.