Exchange students learn game, make lasting memories with Regis tennis

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Valeriia Riasnova and Igne Dapkeviciute came to Eau Claire looking for experiences.
The Regis Ramblers tennis team has provided some of the most memorable ones.
The exchange students from Ukraine and Lithuania have learned how to play tennis this fall, and cherished the bonds of sharing a sport with friends.
Tennis helped Riasnova and Dapkeviciute find friends before school started. Road trips this season, complete with pool and pizza parties, have been among the highlights of the year.
Riasnova, who only took a few tennis lessons prior to coming to the United States, said she may have found a hobby for life.
Dapkeviciute, who had never played tennis prior to joining the Ramblers, hopes to play frequently with her sister when she returns home.
Both players said being part of the team has helped them transition to life abroad.
Regis will compete in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 subsectionals on Tuesday. Though they will not compete, Riasnova and Dapkeviciute said they plan to follow along through a group Snapchat with teammates.