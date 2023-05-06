"Exciting and fun": UW-Eau Claire hosts annual Astronomy Day

EAU CLAIRE(WQOW) - On Saturday, visitors were provided with an out-of-this-world experience at UW-Eau Claire.
UW-Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society held their annual Astronomy Day.
People of all ages could come in and check out some hands-on displays, along with free planetarium shows every hour.
There were even presentations throughout the day about the solar system.
"Events like astronomy day give that little spark of information that reminds people how exciting and fun science can be," said Lauren Likkiel, a retired UW-Eau Claire professor and a member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.
Some other things that people could learn about were Geiger counters, ultraviolet rays, and astronomical photography.
If you would like to learn more about astronomy, the Astronomical Society hosts free observations at Beaver Creek Reserve every clear Saturday from May through October.
Astronomy Day will happen again on the first Saturday of May next year.