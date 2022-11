Weather Alert

...Slippery Roadways Expected from New and Refreezing Snow... Area roads are snow covered and slippery, with patches of ice from snow that melted during the day. The road condition maps put out by our DOT partners are indicating most roadways being at least partially covered, with conditions slowly deteriorating as more light snow continues to fall. Please use caution while driving overnight and be prepared to encounter slippery roads, especially those that have yet to receive treatment.