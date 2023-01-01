Expected membership spike in January for area gyms

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local gym owner says that gyms around the area usually have a large spike in memberships in January. This starts out a little slow, but by mid to late January, a lot of the classes would usually be full.
In most gyms, the summer is a slower season, and then a small spike occurs in the fall.
"The best advice I can give is take advantage of a trial. Our gym, we offer a 2-week free trial, most gyms offer something like that. So you can find out where you fit in and where you can find the most success. One place might not be your cup of tea while the next one's a perfect fit," said Ryan Boos, owner and trainer of 5th Row Lifting Company.
Boos says that if you feel yourself starting to get away from your goal, reach out to a trainer or an instructor to help provide the motivation to keep yourself on track, saying a good form of motivation is when someone expects to see you at the gym.