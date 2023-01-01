 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

.A winter storm will cause travel impacts starting late tomorrow,
and lasting into Wednesday. The worst conditions will be Tuesday
morning and early afternoon.

On Monday evening a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will
develop across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a
quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect.
On Monday night heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota,
and spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday
morning into early Tuesday afternoon. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2
inches per hour are likely for a few hours, which will cause
significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile
at times do to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect
for this heavy snow, with generally 6 to 10 inches expected, with
isolated amounts over a foot possible. Elsewhere, a Winter
Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry
mix, and less snow. Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if
possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MONDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation becoming snow on Tuesday. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Monday to midnight CST Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Expected membership spike in January for area gyms

  • Updated
  • 0
gyms busy

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local gym owner says that gyms around the area usually have a large spike in memberships in January. This starts out a little slow, but by mid to late January, a lot of the classes would usually be full.

In most gyms, the summer is a slower season, and then a small spike occurs in the fall.

"The best advice I can give is take advantage of a trial. Our gym, we offer a 2-week free trial, most gyms offer something like that. So you can find out where you fit in and where you can find the most success. One place might not be your cup of tea while the next one's a perfect fit," said Ryan Boos, owner and trainer of 5th Row Lifting Company.

Boos says that if you feel yourself starting to get away from your goal, reach out to a trainer or an instructor to help provide the motivation to keep yourself on track, saying a good form of motivation is when someone expects to see you at the gym.

