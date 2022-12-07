Experts offer tips for recycling and reducing waste over the holidays

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- With wrapping paper, gift packages, boxes, and more, managing the Christmas waste can be confusing. So experts with the Wisconsin DNR are reminding people what can, and cannot, be recycled.
According to Jennifer Semrau, DNR waste diversion and recycling coordinator, paper, newspaper, magazines, aluminum cans, glass bottles, and plastics numbered 1 and 2 can all go in a normal recycling bin.
Cardboard can be recycled as long as boxes are broken down.
Semrau said most wrapping paper can be recycled, but with a few exceptions.
"Wrapping paper that is simple tearable paper with no glitter or foil or other adornments can generally be recycled, versus foil wrap that can't be torn," she said. "However, a common reason that many recycling programs just say no wrapping paper is because people will tend to include all the bows and the ribbons and the lights with their wrapping paper."
Other things like tissue paper and plastic bags cannot be recycled and should be thrown in the trash, or saved and reused in the future.
Light strings, batteries, and other electronics can be recycled but should be kept separate and dropped off at designated collection sites.
The Eau Claire County Courthouse has a box to drop off lights and they are accepted at most hardware stores.