Express fall to Loggers in season opener

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Zac Rice drove in a pair of runs and the La Crosse Loggers opened the 2022 Northwoods League season with a 5-2 win over the Eau Claire Express on Monday.

Eau Claire, in its first game under new ownership, took a 1-0 lead in the opening inning on a sacrifice fly from Reed Latimer.

La Crosse responded with a 3-run second inning. Emilio Corona homered to left field with one out, Clayton Slack later drove in a run with a single and Rice scored Ricky Reeth on a sacrifice fly.

The Loggers added single tallies in the third and fourth innings to lead 5-1.

The Express closed to within 5-2 in the sixth inning on a bases-loaded walk from Latimer, but struck out 11 times against La Crosse pitching.

Box score

Eau Claire will visit La Crosse on Tuesday.

