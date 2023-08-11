Extra plants lying around? Downtown Eau Claire wants your help

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have some extra plants in your garden, downtown Eau Claire wants your help.
The South Barstow Business Improvement District is looking for outdoor plant donations to add to the flower gardens along South Barstow Street downtown.
The district is looking to add plants like mums, cushion spurge, aster, campanula, astilbe, hostas, gallardia, bee balm, sedum, and other ground cover plants to bloom throughout the fall, spring, and summer seasons.
Chair of the South Barstow Business Improvement District and co-owner of Tangled Up in Hue Erin Klaus said the plants are meant to make downtown more vibrant.
"We're looking for donations from the community, first to just get our neighbors involved and be part of the process of what we do and as we grow the downtown landscaping program, but also just to show appreciation back to the community," Klaus said. "We want our downtown streets looking as bright and vibrant and active as the businesses that are right here."
Plants that are donated will be planted by Lily Bees gardening later this month. If you have plants you would like to donate, you can contact downtown@eauclairewi.gov or click here for more information.