 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

'Fair for both sides': Strike ends at County Materials Complex

  • 0
Sonnentag construction
Photo date: April 25, 2023

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Construction is once again underway at the County Materials Complex in Eau Claire following a strike last week.

Related: Workers on strike outside future Sonnentag Center fighting for better pay

Last Thursday some employees stopped doing work on the project off Menomonie Street, saying they were going on strike for fair wages from their contractors.

They were on strike for four days and came to an agreement Monday morning. A representative from the Operative Plasterers' and Cement Masons' Association did not give too many details on the settlement, only that he believed it was "a fair deal on both sides."

Picketing was held for just one day, but some work started back up last Friday. Union officials added that similar strikes happened around the state, but those are settled as well.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you