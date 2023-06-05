'Fair for both sides': Strike ends at County Materials Complex

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Construction is once again underway at the County Materials Complex in Eau Claire following a strike last week.
Last Thursday some employees stopped doing work on the project off Menomonie Street, saying they were going on strike for fair wages from their contractors.
They were on strike for four days and came to an agreement Monday morning. A representative from the Operative Plasterers' and Cement Masons' Association did not give too many details on the settlement, only that he believed it was "a fair deal on both sides."
Picketing was held for just one day, but some work started back up last Friday. Union officials added that similar strikes happened around the state, but those are settled as well.